Expect delays on Mulford Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A portion of Mulford Road will close temporarily Friday, Nov. 17.

Rockford Public Works crews will close the southbound lane of N. Mulford Road from 1500 block south to Cambridge Chase.

The landscaping maintenance should be complete by the end of the day.

Drivers should be aware of workers and use extreme caution if driving through the work zone.

