Crash shuts down portion of N. Perryville Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists were detoured Tuesday at the intersection of N. Perryville and Spring Brook Road after a two-car crash.

First responders dispatched just before 5 p.m. to investigate. No word yet on damages or injuries but one car was taken by tow truck.

Glass and debris from the crash covered a portion of Perryville Road, and police say the intersection will be shut down during cleanup.

Officers are investigating a traffic accident at N Perryville Rd and Spring Brook Rd. The intersection will be shut down for a few hours. Please avoid the area at this time, we will update when the intersection is clear. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 14, 2023

