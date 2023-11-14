Crash shuts down portion of N. Perryville Road in Rockford

Crews were called just after 5 p.m. to the intersection of N. Perryville and Spring Brook Road...
Crews were called just after 5 p.m. to the intersection of N. Perryville and Spring Brook Road for a two-vehicle crash.(Tim Braman)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists were detoured Tuesday at the intersection of N. Perryville and Spring Brook Road after a two-car crash.

First responders dispatched just before 5 p.m. to investigate. No word yet on damages or injuries but one car was taken by tow truck.

Glass and debris from the crash covered a portion of Perryville Road, and police say the intersection will be shut down during cleanup.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

