Crash shuts down intersection on N. Perryville Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists should avoid the intersection of N. Perryville and Spring Brook Road Tuesday while crews work the scene of a traffic crash.

First responders dispatched just before 5 p.m. Tuesday to investigate. Police say the intersection will be shut down for now.

Several responding departments are on the scene. No word yet on damages or injuries.

Officers are investigating a traffic accident at N Perryville Rd and Spring Brook Rd. The intersection will be shut down for a few hours. Please avoid the area at this time, we will update when the intersection is clear. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 14, 2023

