Crash shuts down intersection on N. Perryville Road in Rockford

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists should avoid the intersection of N. Perryville and Spring Brook Road Tuesday while crews work the scene of a traffic crash.

First responders dispatched just before 5 p.m. Tuesday to investigate. Police say the intersection will be shut down for now.

Several responding departments are on the scene. No word yet on damages or injuries.

