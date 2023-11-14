Crash shuts down intersection on N. Perryville Road in Rockford
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists should avoid the intersection of N. Perryville and Spring Brook Road Tuesday while crews work the scene of a traffic crash.
First responders dispatched just before 5 p.m. Tuesday to investigate. Police say the intersection will be shut down for now.
Several responding departments are on the scene. No word yet on damages or injuries.
Officers are investigating a traffic accident at N Perryville Rd and Spring Brook Rd. The intersection will be shut down for a few hours. Please avoid the area at this time, we will update when the intersection is clear.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 14, 2023
