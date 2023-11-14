Comedian Kevin James is making a stop in Rockford

Kevin James "Owls Don't Walk" poster
Kevin James "Owls Don't Walk" poster(Kevin James)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The King of Queens actor is bringing his “Owls Don’t Walk” tour to the forest city in the summer of 2024.

Get ready for a night of new material and laughs to go with it. Kevin James will be performing his new comedy set at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Friday, June 14, 2024

Presale tickets go on sale 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15. General public tickets go on sale 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. The presale code is KJTOUR.

The last time James performed at the Coronado was Nov. 4, 2021 during a three-day run of Illinois shows.

For more information, go to the Coronado Performing Arts Center website.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck rollover on Harrison Avenue
I-39 N exit ramp at Harrison Avenue to close temporarily
The State Marshal has taken over the investigation into what caused an explosion and fire at an...
Three people rescued after explosion at Roscoe apartments
Janesville Police Department looking for retail thief
Janesville Police Department identifies person of interest in retail thefts
Handcuffs image
Police: Gun reported stolen in Indiana found during Rockford traffic stop
WIFR FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK
Football Frenzy Play of the Week - round three of playoffs

Latest News

Keith Country Day to host 'Rock and Roll' camp during winter break
Keith Country Day to host 'Rock and Roll' camp during winter break
815horts to reveal featured filmmakers ahead of Dec. festival
815horts to reveal featured filmmakers ahead of Dec. festival
Freeport Public Library
FHN to offer free diabetes screenings to the public
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in...
Rockford Symphony Orchestra to highlight Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony