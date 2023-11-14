Comedian Kevin James is making a stop in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The King of Queens actor is bringing his “Owls Don’t Walk” tour to the forest city in the summer of 2024.

Get ready for a night of new material and laughs to go with it. Kevin James will be performing his new comedy set at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Friday, June 14, 2024

Presale tickets go on sale 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15. General public tickets go on sale 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. The presale code is KJTOUR.

The last time James performed at the Coronado was Nov. 4, 2021 during a three-day run of Illinois shows.

For more information, go to the Coronado Performing Arts Center website.

