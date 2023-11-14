Ashley Avenue in Rockford to close for repairs

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, Nov. 14., Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will close Ashley Avenue between Delaware Street and McLain Avenue for sanitary sewer repairs.

With good weather, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority expects repairs to be completed by end of day, Friday, Nov. 17.

Traffic control will be on-site and drivers are encouraged to be cautious nearing the work zone.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck rollover on Harrison Avenue
I-39 N exit ramp at Harrison Avenue to close temporarily
The State Marshal has taken over the investigation into what caused an explosion and fire at an...
Three people rescued after explosion at Roscoe apartments
Janesville Police Department looking for retail thief
Janesville Police Department identifies person of interest in retail thefts
Handcuffs image
Police: Gun reported stolen in Indiana found during Rockford traffic stop
WIFR FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK
Football Frenzy Play of the Week - round three of playoffs

Latest News

Mother and daughter get the chance to work alongside each other in Riverdahl Elementary School.
Timothy Pryor mugshot
Police: Suspect arrested after Chevrolet remotely disables vehicle
The camp starts on December 26
Rock N Roll Institute Camp
Fatal crash
Lena woman dies in Stephenson County crash