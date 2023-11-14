Ashley Avenue in Rockford to close for repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, Nov. 14., Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will close Ashley Avenue between Delaware Street and McLain Avenue for sanitary sewer repairs.

With good weather, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority expects repairs to be completed by end of day, Friday, Nov. 17.

Traffic control will be on-site and drivers are encouraged to be cautious nearing the work zone.

