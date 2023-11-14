$200k awarded to Rockford’s Family Peace Center

(wifr)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Family Peace Center received a financial boost from the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board (WCCMHB).

The $200,000 is intended to improve and grow mental health programming and staffing for domestic violence survivors.

City leaders say these survivors desperately need mental health help, but waiting lists for counselors are often months long. The money will hopefully expand access to treatment through the Family Peace Center.

Money will also go toward the training and care coordinator, who creates wellness opportunities for domestic and sexual assault survivors and their support staff. Those opportunities are meant to be culturally relevant and trauma-informed.

WCCMHB can distribute money thanks to a half-cent sales tax, approved in March 2020 by Winnebago County residents.

