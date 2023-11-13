Three people rescued after explosion at Roscoe apartments

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are hailed as heroes Sunday after an early morning explosion and fire at a Roscoe apartment building.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District rescued a man and two small children stuck in a four unit complex at 10126 Clearwing Lane in Roscoe.

According to fire district leaders, Nicor came out to mitigate a gas leak, but the fire was contained quickly. While one of the units were occupied, the other three were vacant.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but a family cat is missing. The explosion caused significant structural damage with potential for collapse.

The public is asked to avoid the area while the States Fire Marshal investigates.

