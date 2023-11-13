Three people rescued after explosion and fire at Roscoe apartment complex

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams.
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are hailed as heroes Sunday after a very early morning explosion and fire at a Roscoe apartment building. Harlem-Roscoe fire crews were able to rescue a man and two small children stuck in their home in the 10,000-block of Monarch Road. According to fire district leaders, Nicor came out to mitigate a gas leak, but the fire was contained quickly. The explosion caused significant structural damage. No one was hurt, but a family cat is missing. The State Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Du-Pec and Byron play for something bigger than football
Du-Pec & Byron play for something bigger than football
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Construction at former Barber-Colman lot.
Work begins on Colman Yards project in Rockford
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
95-year-old continues farming even while staying at assisted living facility

Latest News

President Biden talks to UAW workers
BIDEN TALKS TO UAW WORKERS
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK
Roscoe overnight fire
roscoe fire
A walk where each step improves the lives of others in our community, and the beneficiary is a...
Taking steps to change Rockfords homeless population