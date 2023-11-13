Three people rescued after explosion and fire at Roscoe apartment complex

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are hailed as heroes Sunday after a very early morning explosion and fire at a Roscoe apartment building. Harlem-Roscoe fire crews were able to rescue a man and two small children stuck in their home in the 10,000-block of Monarch Road. According to fire district leaders, Nicor came out to mitigate a gas leak, but the fire was contained quickly. The explosion caused significant structural damage. No one was hurt, but a family cat is missing. The State Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause.

