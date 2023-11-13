Taking steps to change Rockfords homeless population

A walk where each step improves the lives of others in our community, and the beneficiary is a...
A walk where each step improves the lives of others in our community, and the beneficiary is a Rockford organization targeting those who need help the most.(WIFR)
By Jake Pearson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A walk where each step improves the lives of others in our community, and the beneficiary is a Rockford organization targeting those who need help the most.

1 in 4 Rockford residents struggle with hunger and food insecurities and more than 20% of the forest city’s population is living under the poverty line, according to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

During national homelessness awareness month, a Rockford organization lets community members take a walk in someone else’s shoes.

The Steps Toward Change event is hosted by Carpenter’s Place, which provides food, warmth and shelter for Rockfords homeless population.

“We help just as Christ would and welcome everybody to our table,” said Carpenter’s Place director of development Nancy Ramos. “We’re having a walk to signify the many steps that it takes to rebuild your life once you’ve become homeless. And an empty bowl fundraiser which signifies the food insecurity that the homeless endure.”

Participants take a walk through Midtown Rockford before coming back to Carpenter’s Place for a bowl of soup. Executive director Mike O’Conner says he hopes to shine a light on a big problem in Rockford and proves it takes everyone to end homelessness.

“Living outside, on the streets at that age, it’s hard. You know, it’s hard for a 20 year old, it’s hard for any of us,” said O’Conner. “This really does need the resources of the entire community, the care of the entire community and this is what we want to do, engage folks, let them know, let them hear the story.”

Carpenter’s Place is always looking for donations. Check their website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Du-Pec and Byron play for something bigger than football
Du-Pec & Byron play for something bigger than football
Construction at former Barber-Colman lot.
Work begins on Colman Yards project in Rockford
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

President Biden talks to UAW workers
BIDEN TALKS TO UAW WORKERS
Artale 15th grand tasting
Artale and Co. celebrates 15 years of business in Rockford
Rockford Christmas Market
Rockford Christmas Market benefits global fair trade artisans
Veterans day service
Community honors local veterans at LZ Peace Memorial