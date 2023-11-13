Taking steps to change Rockfords homeless population

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A walk where each step improves the lives of others in our community, and the beneficiary is a Rockford organization targeting those who need help the most.

1 in 4 Rockford residents struggle with hunger and food insecurities and more than 20% of the forest city’s population is living under the poverty line, according to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

During national homelessness awareness month, a Rockford organization lets community members take a walk in someone else’s shoes.

The Steps Toward Change event is hosted by Carpenter’s Place, which provides food, warmth and shelter for Rockfords homeless population.

“We help just as Christ would and welcome everybody to our table,” said Carpenter’s Place director of development Nancy Ramos. “We’re having a walk to signify the many steps that it takes to rebuild your life once you’ve become homeless. And an empty bowl fundraiser which signifies the food insecurity that the homeless endure.”

Participants take a walk through Midtown Rockford before coming back to Carpenter’s Place for a bowl of soup. Executive director Mike O’Conner says he hopes to shine a light on a big problem in Rockford and proves it takes everyone to end homelessness.

“Living outside, on the streets at that age, it’s hard. You know, it’s hard for a 20 year old, it’s hard for any of us,” said O’Conner. “This really does need the resources of the entire community, the care of the entire community and this is what we want to do, engage folks, let them know, let them hear the story.”

Carpenter’s Place is always looking for donations. Check their website for more information.

