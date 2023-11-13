Semi-truck rollover near CherryVale Mall backs up traffic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A semi-truck rolled over on Harrison Avenue by CherryVale Mall in Winnebago County causing traffic backup.

Morning of Monday, November 13, reports made of traffic being backed.

As a semi-truck driver was exiting Interstate-39 onto Harrison Avenue,

A 217,000-pound concrete beam rolled onto the road and split in half.

When trying to remove the beam from the road, the tow truck was lifted off of the ground.

Authorities say they will be splitting the concrete beam into at least four pieces to be able to remove it properly.

