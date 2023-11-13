Rockford Symphony Orchestra to highlight Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford.(Rockford Symphony Orchestra)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Symphony Orchestra is set to perform a popular classical music piece that’s as riveting as it is unpredictable.

The concert featuring Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford.

From the iconic opening four bars to the dramatic ending, hearing this piece performed live is an experience unlike any other. RSO Music Director Yaniv Attar says the concert “explores resilience through music and the message of hope.”

Composer Anthony DiLorenzo’s “Coplandish” overture will open the evening, followed by a concerto for cello, Never Give Up, by the Turkish composer, Fazil Say.

The concert will close with Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, a piece that symbolizes hope among the ups and downs of life.

All are welcome to attend RSO’s SoundBites, on Friday, Nov. 17 at noon at The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club located at 1515 Guilford Rd., as Attar talks with guest artist Efe Baltacigil about what he’s most looking forward to during the concert.

Admission to SoundBites is free and lunch is available for purchase.

Please RSVP on the website and rockfordsymphony.com or by calling the RSO offices at 815-965-0049.

