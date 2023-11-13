Rockford Police SCOPE officers conduct traffic stop, two arrests made

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police conducted traffic stop, two suspects attempted to flee the scene.

5:40 p.m., Saturday, November 11, Rockford Police conduct a traffic stop at Halsted Road and Ridge Avenue intersection.

When officers turned on their lights to conduct the stop, the passenger Javion Jones, 20, ran away.

Officers took Jones into custody. They found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine on his person. The firearm was reported stolen out of Indiana.

The driver of the vehicle, Hailey Pierce, 24, also exited the vehicle and ran off.

Officers took Pierce into custody. They found a handheld stun gun inside the vehicle.

Javion Jones is charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest.

Hailey Pierce is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing.

