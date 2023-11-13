Rockford Art Museum undergoes renovation

While the Rockford Art Museum is closed, they plan on offering many things virtually.
While the Rockford Art Museum is closed, they plan on offering many things virtually.(Rockford Art Museum)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Art Museum (RAM) temporarily closes Monday, November 13 for major renovation project.

RAM is going under temporary shutdown for HVAC renovations.

This is an upgrade to ensure the preservation of the art collection.

RAM’s grand reopening comes summer of 2024.

To say updated, visit RAM’s website and follow them on social media. (@rockfordartmuseum)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Du-Pec and Byron play for something bigger than football
Du-Pec & Byron play for something bigger than football
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
95-year-old continues farming even while staying at assisted living facility
Construction at former Barber-Colman lot.
Work begins on Colman Yards project in Rockford
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Janesville Police Department looking for retail thief
Janesville Police Department looking for retail thief
The State Marshal has taken over the investigation into what caused an explosion and fire at an...
Three people rescued after explosion and fire at Roscoe apartment complex
President Biden talks to UAW workers
BIDEN TALKS TO UAW WORKERS
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK