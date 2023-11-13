Rockford Art Museum undergoes renovation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Art Museum (RAM) temporarily closes Monday, November 13 for major renovation project.

RAM is going under temporary shutdown for HVAC renovations.

This is an upgrade to ensure the preservation of the art collection.

RAM’s grand reopening comes summer of 2024.

To say updated, visit RAM’s website and follow them on social media. (@rockfordartmuseum)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.