Positively perfect week ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the weekend started off on a somewhat chilly note, it turned out to be quite the pleasant one, all things considered.

Temperatures Saturday managed to top out around 50° despite the rather frigid lower 20s we started out with, and Sunday’s gusty southwesterly winds allowed temperatures to surge into the middle and upper 50s, marking the beginning of what promises to be a lengthy, sun-splashed mild spell.

We’ll kick of the workweek in fine fashion, as the wall-to-wall sunshine continues its dominance. And, with temperatures starting off in the middle 30s Monday morning, it won’t be difficult to warm back into the 50s by late morning, and by day’s end, we’ll likely have temperatures approaching or even reaching 60°.

Sunshine is to be in no short supply on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures should be well above normal through the entirety of the workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The warming trend is to continue Tuesday as winds organize out of the south and southwest. With another day featuring a full complement of sunshine, temperatures are ticketed for the middle 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

Sunshine and southerly winds should propel temperatures well into the 60s on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to go nowhere on Wednesday, allowing the train of warmth to keep on chugging, fueled by yet another day of southwesterly winds. Wednesday’s forecast high of 66° would come in just three degrees shy of the record high of 69° for November 15, most recently set in 1990.

Sunshine is to dominate yet again on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll add more clouds to the mix Thursday, but the southwesterly winds remain, and thus another 66° high temperature is in the forecast. This time, however, we’ll fall far short of the November 16 record of 75°.

A fairly potent cold front is to drop through the area Thursday night, and while it’s not out of the question we see a sprinkle or two, the rain chances are very slim.

Friday’s to see the return of sunshine, and although temperatures are to slide nearly 15° compared to Thursday, the forecast high of 52° is still above normal by mid-November standards. It’s also to cap off a workweek that very well may see not a single drop of rainfall.

Not a drop of rain is to fall over the next five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

After a mild, quiet weekend with temperatures in the middle 50s both Saturday and Sunday, there are signs of some cooling taking place as we enter Thanksgiving week. Temperatures will remain in the middle 50s on Monday, but will fall to more seasonable ground in the upper 40s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. And, the early read on Thanksgiving Day is that we’ll be treated to quiet conditions, with seasonable high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Seasonable temperatures appear a good bet for our Thanksgiving. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

