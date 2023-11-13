Janesville Police Department identifies person of interest in retail thefts
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Police have identified the person of interest pictured in surveillance video connected to local retail thefts.
The Janesville Police Department made a public call Monday for help identifying the woman.
Anyone with information about this crime, or other crimes, is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3663.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.