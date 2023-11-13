Illinois to invest nearly $200K in regional snowmobile trails

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Winter outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to some smooth trails this season as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) grants nearly $200,000 to local governments for snowmobile trails.

Grants were awarded to five different projects from the Illinois Snowmobile Grant program (SNOW) funded entirely by snowmobilers registration fees.

Local recipients include the Freeport Park District, which will see nearly $40,000 for rehabilitation and maintenance of trails, and $120,000 for a tractor to procure trails for use.

The Rockford Park District will also see $40,000 for operational expenses, tractor rentals and trail equipment.

SNOW provides assistance to eligible local governments for maintenance and rehabilitation of Illinois snowmobile areas, trails and facilities.

