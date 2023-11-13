Illinois to invest nearly $200K in regional snowmobile trails

Snowmobile operator
Snowmobile operator(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Winter outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to some smooth trails this season as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) grants nearly $200,000 to local governments for snowmobile trails.

Grants were awarded to five different projects from the Illinois Snowmobile Grant program (SNOW) funded entirely by snowmobilers registration fees.

Local recipients include the Freeport Park District, which will see nearly $40,000 for rehabilitation and maintenance of trails, and $120,000 for a tractor to procure trails for use.

The Rockford Park District will also see $40,000 for operational expenses, tractor rentals and trail equipment.

SNOW provides assistance to eligible local governments for maintenance and rehabilitation of Illinois snowmobile areas, trails and facilities.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Du-Pec and Byron play for something bigger than football
Du-Pec & Byron play for something bigger than football
The State Marshal has taken over the investigation into what caused an explosion and fire at an...
Three people rescued after explosion at Roscoe apartments
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
95-year-old continues farming even while staying at assisted living facility
Janesville Police Department looking for retail thief
Janesville Police Department identifies person of interest in retail thefts

Latest News

Photo of Walnut Acres Nursing home sign.
Walnut Acres Nursing home's management could be removed
While the Rockford Art Museum is closed, they plan on offering many things virtually.
Rockford Art Museum sees temporary closures during renovation
Janesville Police Department looking for retail thief
Janesville Police Department identifies person of interest in retail thefts
OSF HealthCare sees rise in nursing school enrollment
OSF HealthCare sees rise in nursing school enrollment