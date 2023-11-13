I-39 N exit ramp at Harrison Avenue to close temporarily

IDOT crews will close exit 122B to cleanup after a semi-truck rollover.
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who exit I-39 N in Cherry Valley should plan alternate routes Tuesday while a ramp closure goes into effect following a semi-truck rollover.

Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crews will close exit 122B westbound to Harrison Avenue in Cherry Valley at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 to cleanup a concrete beam on the side of the road.

IDOT expects the ramp to reopen by noon on Tuesday.

No detour will be available during the cleanup, so drivers should plan ahead.

The rollover happened around 9 a.m. Monday on Harrison Avenue by the CherryVale Mall. Traffic started to back up after a 217,000-pound concrete beam rolled onto the road and split in half.

No one was hurt during the incident.

A tow truck driver attempted to remove the beam from the road, but was unsuccessful after the front of the tow truck was lifted off of the ground.

The beam then rolled to a nearby ditch and marked with traffic cones. Authorities plan to split the concrete beam into four pieces to be able to remove it safely.

