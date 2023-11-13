Football Frenzy Play of the Week - round three of playoffs

Sponsored by Midwest Bath Co.
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams.
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The high school football third round concluded Saturday. Teams around the Stateline were fighting to move onto the next round, which gave us some impressive plays for our Football Frenzy Play of the Week. Where we highlight the best plays from the weekend and you pick the winner on the homepage of our website WIFR

1. Ashton Henkel pick 6

2. Caden Considine 48-yd td

3. Eddie Jones air out

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Du-Pec and Byron play for something bigger than football
Du-Pec & Byron play for something bigger than football
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Construction at former Barber-Colman lot.
Work begins on Colman Yards project in Rockford
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
95-year-old continues farming even while staying at assisted living facility

Latest News

IHSA quarterfinal recap
High school football playoffs - quarterfinals recap
Du-Pec and Byron play for something bigger than football
Du-Pec & Byron play for something bigger than football
Hono's Danielle Franz signs with Lindenwood University
Hono’s Danielle Franz to play softball at Lindenwood University
National Signing day
National Signing Day around the Stateline