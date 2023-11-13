Football Frenzy Play of the Week - round three of playoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The high school football third round concluded Saturday. Teams around the Stateline were fighting to move onto the next round, which gave us some impressive plays for our Football Frenzy Play of the Week. Where we highlight the best plays from the weekend and you pick the winner on the homepage of our website WIFR

1. Ashton Henkel pick 6

2. Caden Considine 48-yd td

3. Eddie Jones air out

