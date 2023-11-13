FHN to offer free diabetes screenings to the public

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A local healthcare network will host a free one-stop shop with resources to support those living with diabetes.

The FHN Diabetes Wellness Day fair will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the conference room at the Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St.

Free glucose, blood pressure and BMI screenings will be available as well as hearing screens by FHN Audiology and foot care screens by FHN Podiatry providers.

Specialists will be on hand to discuss wound care access and how patients can better manage both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Guests can look forward to diabetes care samples, door prizes, fresh fruit giveaways and more during the event.

For more information, view the event flyer here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.