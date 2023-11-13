Dixon Police look for help in locating shoplifter

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Dixon Police Department has asked for help in locating a shoplifter who was seen leaving a Walmart on November 4.

The police department said the incident took place at a Walmart on 1640 South Galena Avenue. The subject has been identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.