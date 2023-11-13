Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market

Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the...
Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the children died from their injuries.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KTRK via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) - Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the children died from their injuries.

The shooting happened at Cole’s Flea Market in Pearland shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the area in regards to a report of a shooting. They found five victims, including two children, with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the children died from their injuries. The other victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Police Officer Chad Rogers said in press conference that the shooting happened after an argument between two people who were unfamiliar with each other. He said the flea market was not targeted.

No one is in custody at this time, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Du-Pec and Byron play for something bigger than football
Du-Pec & Byron play for something bigger than football
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Construction at former Barber-Colman lot.
Work begins on Colman Yards project in Rockford
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
95-year-old continues farming even while staying at assisted living facility

Latest News

FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott abruptly ends 2024 presidential bid, shocking even his campaign staff
Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the game winning field goal against the...
5 NFL games end on field goals as time expires, most ever in one day
The State Marshal has taken over the investigation into what caused an explosion and fire at an...
Three people rescued after explosion and fire at Roscoe apartment complex