Sunny Sunday for the Stateline

STATELINE (WIFR) - Tonight our winds start to make their shift as high pressure starts to makes it’s influence known. Winds will be from the south with gusts up to 20 mph. Along with mostly cloudy skies our lows improve to the middle to upper 30s.

Tonight we will have cloudy skies helping our temperatures stay on the warmer side (DJ Baker)

Tomorrow our winds really pick up leaving us with gusts up to 30 mph. With the strong southerly winds and sunny skies our highs are in the upper 50s.

Wind gusts tomorrow will be on the stronger side as some could reach up to 30 mph. (DJ Baker)

Sunday night we will have clear conditions with lows in the middle 30s.

Our warming trend continues Monday as our highs are around the 60 degree mark with sunny skies.

Monday will be sunny with highs near 60 degrees (DJ Baker)

We don’t leave the 60s for our highs until Friday. We can thank the high pressure in the middle of the United States for giving us this unseasonably warm and pleasant forecast.

High pressure parks in the central United States giving us sunshine and warmer temperatures (DJ Baker)

