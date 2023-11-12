Salvation Army kicks of annual Red Kettle event in Winnebago County

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Salvation Army rings in the holiday season at their official Red Kettle Kick-Off.

While most local residents feel the holiday cheer, thousands of local families are impacted by rising food and housing costs, some even fearing a Christmas without presents for their kids. That’s why the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle event collects donations to ease the burden these families are feeling.

“I think people enjoy the thought of knowing that they’re going to help bring a smile to a kid’s face on Christmas morning,” says Major Angie Wandling. “And a relief to parents who are trying to provide a meal, that they are going to have a food box that is going to help them along the way. So, I think that just wells up within them, that opportunity to share that joy with people.”

Referred to by Major Monty Wandling as “The organ of the Salvation Army,” the Temple Brass Band serenaded residents with familiar Christmas tunes on Saturday. Getting people in the spirit of the holidays, the Salvation Army hopes to inspire charitable acts of kindness, whether that be monetary donations or time volunteering.

To meet the immediate and future needs of the community, the Salvation Army is looking to raise more than $180,000. Last year, donations helped more than 1,500 children wake up to presents under their tree Christmas morning. Major Wandling says it is always exciting to see how eager people are to give back.

“It just becomes that wonderful season of giving where we think about others, our fellow man and saying “How can I help? How can I serve,” says Monty. “The Salvation Army becomes a conduit to help people help others.”

Local retailers will host Red Kettles until December 23. Until then, the Salvation Army asks locals to spare a few hours to ring their joyful bells and meet that $180,000 goal.

“If you could please take a day, find a few friends who will each take a couple hours, sign up as one group. Take a whole day at some place like a Hobby Lobby,” says Monty. “There are locations all throughout Winnebago County, so it makes it easy.”

WIFR will be ringing bells between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. Anyone can sign up to ring a bell by registering online here.

The Salvation Army’s Christmas distribution will take place between Dec. 12 and 14. Volunteers will restock shelves with toys, load cars, and spend one-on-one time with those needing a hand with their Christmas shopping.

