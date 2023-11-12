Rockford Christmas Market benefits global fair trade artisans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Redeemer Church Rockford in Loves Park hosted its Christmas Market to highlight fair trade artisans from around the world who make their items by hand.

Some of the items included are ornaments, pottery and clothes.

Proceeds go directly back into the hands of the workers and their families, so the workers are given a fair wage for the items they sell. The market finished with more than 1,300 shoppers, 215 volunteers and almost $33,000 in products sold.

“For use to be able to provide a fair wage is important, but people also have spiritual needs and mental needs. That’s where the gospel comes in. the good news of Jesus Christ that he lived for us, died for us, rose again for us. We believe that and we believe it has the power to heal and to transform lives,” says Alex Dunkin who is affiliated with the church.

