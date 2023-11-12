High school football playoffs - quarterfinals recap
Week three of high school football playoffs continue
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school football playoffs continued today for the quarterfinal round. With seven local teams looking to move on to the next round.
1A
#4 A. Wethersfield 0
#1 Lena-Winslow 30
3A
#5 Du-Pec 15
#1 Byron 63
5A
#4 Belvidere North 10
#1 Lake Zurich 14
7A
#7 Batavia 55
#2 Hononegah 14
8-Player
#2 Amboy 40
#6 Polo 6
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.