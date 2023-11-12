High school football playoffs - quarterfinals recap

Week three of high school football playoffs continue
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school football playoffs continued today for the quarterfinal round. With seven local teams looking to move on to the next round.

1A

#4 A. Wethersfield 0

#1 Lena-Winslow 30

3A

#5 Du-Pec 15

#1 Byron 63

5A

#4 Belvidere North 10

#1 Lake Zurich 14

7A

#7 Batavia 55

#2 Hononegah 14

8-Player

#2 Amboy 40

#6 Polo 6

