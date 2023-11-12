Du-Pec & Byron play for something bigger than football

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Although these two teams played against each other Saturday, they came together for something bigger than football.

It was not just any game, it was a charity game for a member of the Byron community Ryker Hoppe, son of Byron grad and cheerleading coach Emily and Pecatonica alum Chris. Just a few weeks ago at five years old Ryker was diagnosed with a brain tumor. They raised money together as a community at the game Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been created for those interested in making a donation. https://gofund.me/f0d411cd

