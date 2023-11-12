Community honors local veterans and LZ Peace Memorial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local military service members were honored at the LZ Peace Memorial as part of a Veterans Day service.

Sgt. Nick Parnello says Saturday’s ceremony included the chance to meet new local veterans, some of which wanted to say a few words about what it meant to serve our country. As a veteran himself, Parnello adds the least we can do is honor veterans as we are the home of the free because of the brave.

“I think nowadays, it’s important to reflect on the service that millions of veterans have given. they love this country, and we should love it. It’s a very special place,” says Parnello.

