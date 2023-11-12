Artale and Co. celebrate 15 years of business in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 15th anniversary of the Artale and Co. was highlighted by more than one hundred and forty wines and world class chocolate.

This was part of a grand tasting to celebrate the local business. Tony Artale founded the company with his son Anthony.

The proceeds of the event go towards the Tony Artale Foundation, which was established to honor Tony, who passed away in 2020. The foundation provides scholarships for underprivileged children to play soccer and establish programs in the soccer community. Those with the company say Tony was an avid soccer fan.

“A lot of suppliers here are very important people to us and were very important people in Tony’s world too. The fact that we get their support to spend their weekend and travel out to Rockford to be here makes us feel very special,” says Beer Director Aaron Sleger.

