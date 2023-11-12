16 Rockford area veterans awarded Quilts of Valor

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Quilts of Valor hosted their Veterans Day ceremony this Saturday, where the organization’s Belvidere group presented veterans with once-in-a-lifetime awards.

The organization’s Belvidere group presented these veterans with their awards. Volunteers come in once a month to make these quilts from fabric and materials donated by the community. The quilt is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The quilt says, “thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”

“They can take anywhere from one month to two months depending on the complexity of the quilt. It’s all volunteer time. Our group survives on donations of fabric cash and time. It’s the love of Veterans; that’s why we do it,” says Shelly Johnson with the local Quilts of Valor group.

Quilts of Valor is a national organization that wraps services members with love and support in a quilt made by volunteers.

