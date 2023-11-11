Winter windshield words of advice for Rockford and surrounding areas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When driving this winter, it’s always important that you can see where you are going. An icy or foggy windshield can negatively affect your travel.

Here are a few easy ways to help prevent and treat the icing of your windshield:

Windshield Cover: This is by far the easiest way to prevent ice from building on your windshield. The cover keeps the ice or snow away from the glass, and when you are ready to go, just take it off. Voila! A clear windshield.

Homemade De-Icer: You can easily make your own spray to remove ice from your windshield. Mix two parts rubbing alcohol and one part water in a spray bottle, stir it a bit, apply it directly on the ice and watch it melt away. The rubbing alcohol has a lower freezing point, and it’s a cheap and effective ice remover.

Ice Scraper: Having a good ice scraper can save a lot of time and effort during winter. Choose one that fits your vehicle’s size; a larger vehicle requires a longer scraper. You should also get one with bristles on the end to brush off any loose snow.

Defroster: Your car has a built-in defroster that should help remove ice from your car. It takes five to ten minutes for your engine to get warm enough for the defroster to work. Make sure to turn off your air circulation and get air directly from the outside. The inside of your car has more humid air, making your windshield foggy, so getting the dry air from the outside removes the fog.

But, there are a few things you should never do to remove ice and snow:

Boiling Water: It may sound like a good idea to pour hot water over the ice, but the sudden change in temperature can cause your windshield to crack.

Credit Card: The only thing your credit card should do is purchase items. It’s not a good tool to scrape ice off your windshield. Besides, it would take an eternity and potentially scratch your glass.

