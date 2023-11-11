Some Rockford area veterans could get free legal help from the state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois service members with low to moderate incomes may be eligible for free legal assistance thanks to the Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid Network (IL-AFLAN).

Some veterans face almost 90% of the civil and legal problems without the proper assistance from attorneys. Now qualified veterans have a hotline they can call to talk with an attorney for free.

Zach Zarnow with the IL-AFLAN says it’s difficult for veterans to find legal help they can afford.

“I think it’s the least we can do,” says Zarnow. “When you’re trying to figure this out on your own, it’s really challenging. So, we wanted to create one single phone number of people to call.”

The most common issues service members face include housing, family, and military benefits. Since this network started in 2017, Zach says veterans and their families overwhelmingly support this service.

“Over 90% of them say they would recommend this to a friend. We get really good marks across the board, and I think if we didn’t, we wouldn’t have 23,000 people getting help so far.”

Eligible veterans and active-duty military members must have an income of less than 80% of the Chicago area median income. That’s about $63,200 annually for a family of four.

Dave with a local American Legion post says the Veterans Administration offers several benefits to veterans but legal help is not one of them. He respects what the state does to assist veterans and their families.

“To have the ability from the state of Illinois to do something like this is wonderful,” says Dave. “You have an accident that takes place, and it involves a family member. Well, now what do I do? I am a military person, well, what about the family members? All of this is very good reason to have to do assistance through somebody,”

Attorneys have secured more than $12 million in financial benefits for statewide veterans and their families since the network started in 2017.

Veterans, active military members, and their relatives can call the network hotline at 855-452-3526 to talk with an attorney in 10 minutes or less.

