Hono’s Danielle Franz to play softball at Lindenwood University

After a successful high school career Franz signs to become a Lion
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The college signings continued as Hononegah’s softball catcher Danielle Franz put the pen to the paper after three big seasons with the Indians.

Franz signed with Lindenwood University after leading the Indians to a 26-6-1 season while being undefeated in conference play last year. The Future Lion recieved All-Conference honors each year at Hono while leading the team in home runs last season.

