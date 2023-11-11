Gusty and chilly Veterans Day with a warm up coming soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As you’re heading out the door hopefully you’re grabbing a coat, or at least wearing a lot of layers to keep yourself warm for the evening.

It was chilly earlier this Friday with highs sitting in the mid-40s and it’s only going to get colder as the sun goes away and those temperatures drop into the upp-20s. Gusty winds didn’t help either with gusts reaching 17 mph coming in from the west at some points. Winds have calmed down to below 5 mph for the rest of Friday night.

Veterans Day will be rather chilly with highs still in the mid-40s. Winds will reach peak gusts at 25 mph with no clouds in the sky until late afternoon. Heavy cloud coverage remains in the sky for the rest of the night but will clear once we reach the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a big warm-up day with highs in the upper-50s. Winds remaining cool and gusty coming in at 25 mph from the west. Lows will be in the 30s but high temperatures start warming up into the 60s by Monday. Those are set to stick around through the rest of next week.

