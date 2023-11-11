Art in the Family event in Rockford

Rockford author and artist Karla Clark will host the 14th annual Art in the Family holiday art...
Rockford author and artist Karla Clark will host the 14th annual Art in the Family holiday art show/sale at Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford.(Tim Braman)
By Brea Walters
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford author and artist Karla Clark will host the 14th annual Art in the Family holiday art show/sale at Burpee Museum of Natural History.

This event is 10 am to 4 pm Sat, Nov 11. The event, features the artwork of over 30 local artists and makers, is free and open to the public.

Clark started the art show in her home in 2008 with just her father, a woodcarver; her sister, a quilter; her cousin, a cookie baker; and a friend, a jewelry-maker. Over the years, other artists were added, and the show grew too big for her home. The event found its home at Burpee in 2018.

This year’s event, sponsored by Savant Wealth Management, Gambino Realtors, and Kaney Aerospace. Also included are many of Rockford’s well-known artists such as Sarah Reed McNamara and Norm Knott.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Photo of spectators as they await President Biden's arrival.
Rockford residents react to President Biden’s historic arrival in Rockford
Construction at former Barber-Colman lot.
Work begins on Colman Yards project in Rockford
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Supporters rallying for a cease fire in Gaza lined the street Thursday as President Biden...
Protestors gather as Biden arrives in Belvidere

Latest News

The event will be on Wednesday November 15
NIU College of Engineering to host manufacturing symposium
Save A Life Day blood drive starts Nov. 6
Save A Life blood drive to offer CPR class, veteran suicide prevention program
Get tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show on Dec. 8 at www.jrsullivanhometownholiday.com and...
Hometown Holiday Redux to perform one night at Rockford’s Nordlof Center
The event will be coming to Beloit Nov. 19
Beloit Wedding Showcase opens Nov. 19 at the Ironworks Hotel