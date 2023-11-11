Art in the Family event in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford author and artist Karla Clark will host the 14th annual Art in the Family holiday art show/sale at Burpee Museum of Natural History.

This event is 10 am to 4 pm Sat, Nov 11. The event, features the artwork of over 30 local artists and makers, is free and open to the public.

Clark started the art show in her home in 2008 with just her father, a woodcarver; her sister, a quilter; her cousin, a cookie baker; and a friend, a jewelry-maker. Over the years, other artists were added, and the show grew too big for her home. The event found its home at Burpee in 2018.

This year’s event, sponsored by Savant Wealth Management, Gambino Realtors, and Kaney Aerospace. Also included are many of Rockford’s well-known artists such as Sarah Reed McNamara and Norm Knott.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.