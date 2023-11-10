Veterans Day events throughout the stateline this weekend

Photo of American flags lining East State Street in Rockford for Election Day
Photo of American flags lining East State Street in Rockford for Election Day(wifr)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of places in the stateline are honoring veterans. Here is a list of a handful of those places.

Veterans Day Ceremony

  • 11 a.m., Saturday, November 11
  • Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, 211 N Main St., Rockford, Ill.

50% off food for active and retired military at Olympic Tavern

  • 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Friday, November 10
  • The Olympic Tavern, 2327 N. Main St., Rockford

Concert supporting Homeless Veterans of Illinois NFP

  • 7 p.m. - midnight, Saturday, November 11
  • District Bar and Grill, 205 W. State St., Rockford,
  • Tickets are $10 at the door. Free entry for all active and retired military.

Rollin’ Whiskey Veterans Day

  • 8 p.m., Saturday, November 11
  • Louie’s Tap House, 5689 Elevator Rd., Roscoe

1942 Victory Roll presented by Pecatonica Historical Society and Pecatonica Public Library

  • 2 - 4 p.m., Saturday, November 11
  • Pecatonica Public Library, 400 W. Eleventh St., Pecatonica

Veterans Day lunch and learn

  • 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 14
  • Prairie View Assisted Living of Winnebago, 500 E. McNair Rd., Winnebago

Free Veterans Day spaghetti lunch and WWII presentation

  • Doors open at noon on Saturday, November 11
  • River Valley Complex, 605 Main St., Leaf River, Ill.
  • Silent auction and 50/50 raffle to follow. Donations accepted.

There are also chain restaurants and businesses that are offering freebies and deals.

