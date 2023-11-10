Veterans Day events throughout the stateline this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of places in the stateline are honoring veterans. Here is a list of a handful of those places.

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m., Saturday, November 11

Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, 211 N Main St., Rockford, Ill.

50% off food for active and retired military at Olympic Tavern

11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Friday, November 10

The Olympic Tavern, 2327 N. Main St., Rockford

Concert supporting Homeless Veterans of Illinois NFP

7 p.m. - midnight, Saturday, November 11

District Bar and Grill, 205 W. State St., Rockford,

Tickets are $10 at the door. Free entry for all active and retired military.

Rollin’ Whiskey Veterans Day

8 p.m., Saturday, November 11

Louie’s Tap House, 5689 Elevator Rd., Roscoe

1942 Victory Roll presented by Pecatonica Historical Society and Pecatonica Public Library

2 - 4 p.m., Saturday, November 11

Pecatonica Public Library, 400 W. Eleventh St., Pecatonica

Veterans Day lunch and learn

11:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 14

Prairie View Assisted Living of Winnebago, 500 E. McNair Rd., Winnebago

Free Veterans Day spaghetti lunch and WWII presentation

Doors open at noon on Saturday, November 11

River Valley Complex, 605 Main St., Leaf River, Ill.

Silent auction and 50/50 raffle to follow. Donations accepted.

There are also chain restaurants and businesses that are offering freebies and deals.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.