Veterans Day events throughout the stateline this weekend
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of places in the stateline are honoring veterans. Here is a list of a handful of those places.
- 11 a.m., Saturday, November 11
- Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, 211 N Main St., Rockford, Ill.
50% off food for active and retired military at Olympic Tavern
- 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Friday, November 10
- The Olympic Tavern, 2327 N. Main St., Rockford
Concert supporting Homeless Veterans of Illinois NFP
- 7 p.m. - midnight, Saturday, November 11
- District Bar and Grill, 205 W. State St., Rockford,
- Tickets are $10 at the door. Free entry for all active and retired military.
Rollin’ Whiskey Veterans Day
- 8 p.m., Saturday, November 11
- Louie’s Tap House, 5689 Elevator Rd., Roscoe
1942 Victory Roll presented by Pecatonica Historical Society and Pecatonica Public Library
- 2 - 4 p.m., Saturday, November 11
- Pecatonica Public Library, 400 W. Eleventh St., Pecatonica
Veterans Day lunch and learn
- 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 14
- Prairie View Assisted Living of Winnebago, 500 E. McNair Rd., Winnebago
Free Veterans Day spaghetti lunch and WWII presentation
- Doors open at noon on Saturday, November 11
- River Valley Complex, 605 Main St., Leaf River, Ill.
- Silent auction and 50/50 raffle to follow. Donations accepted.
There are also chain restaurants and businesses that are offering freebies and deals.
