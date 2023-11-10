UW Health flight physician serves the skies and the frontlines

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, WI. (WIFR) - Putting his army skills towards continuing his career, veteran Ryan Newberry takes to the skies to save lives.

It can be difficult for veterans to adjust to life outside of military service. UW Health has a long history of hiring veterans for medical related opportunities, something that Newberry says made his transition from active service to civilian life a success.

Newberry has been saving lives since the beginning of his career as a Freeport firefighter. A lost soul coming out of undergrad, an OSF trauma surgeon encouraged him to go on to medicine. From there, the inspiration to join the army grew.

Finding a family at Freeport and Rockford fire departments, it was the reassurance that the military would offer the same thing that got him to take that step.

“It was the best thing that happened. I came out of the military a better physician, a better leader and a better person,” Newberry says. “The culture and the training were world class and the people I was with were the type of people I had in the fire service and that’s really all those things came together and that’s how I ended up in the army. It’s not about a single person, it’s about the team.”

As 10% of the UW Medic Flight workforce is made up of veterans, Newberry says he is in a very comfortable work environment. Having co-workers with shared experiences, means he can talk about things that he can’t discuss with other people.

“There’s just a different level of trust that develops because you’ve had the same experiences and those unspoken body language or cues you take from a person in a stressful environment, you just know how they’re going to react,” Newberry says.

In 2022, Newberry left active service with one goal: to return to the area as a physician. UW Health gave him that opportunity. He says the training he received in the army gave him the experience to save lives anywhere from the battlefield to the inside of a helicopter.

“Learning how to practice really good medicine with really limited people with limited resources has really been how I have been able to contribute pieces to Med Flight,” Newberry says.

This Veterans Day, Newberry asks that if you know someone currently serving in the military, or their loved ones, take the time to let them know you’re thinking about them.

Just this month, UW Health partnered with Heroes for Healthcare, a national nonprofit that helps medically trained veterans and military personnel make the move to civilian health care roles.

To learn more about UW Health’s Med Flight team, visit their website here.

