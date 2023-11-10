UAW Local 1268 votes in favor of Stellantis deal

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - United Auto Workers voted Thursday to support a historic contract agreement between automaker Stellantis with 88% in favor, according to union representatives.

The vote comes nearly two weeks after the deal was made in the midst of a month-long strike by autoworkers.

UAW President Shawn Fain spoke earlier in the day at a rally for members headlined by President Joe Biden and Gov. JB Pritzker at the Community Building Complex of Boone County.

“It’s an absolute honor to be here with all of you,” Fain said Thursday, “When I came into office just seven months ago, no one thought we could accomplish what we have accomplished.”

Local chapters across the nation will have a chance over the next few days to vote for the agreement.

