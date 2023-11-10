UAW Local 1268 votes in favor of Stellantis deal

Stellantis is planting its feet in Belvidere, with plans to employ 3,000 workers total and...
Stellantis is planting its feet in Belvidere, with plans to employ 3,000 workers total and investing billions into a battery plant.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - United Auto Workers voted Thursday to support a historic contract agreement between automaker Stellantis with 88% in favor, according to union representatives.

The vote comes nearly two weeks after the deal was made in the midst of a month-long strike by autoworkers.

UAW President Shawn Fain spoke earlier in the day at a rally for members headlined by President Joe Biden and Gov. JB Pritzker at the Community Building Complex of Boone County.

“It’s an absolute honor to be here with all of you,” Fain said Thursday, “When I came into office just seven months ago, no one thought we could accomplish what we have accomplished.”

Local chapters across the nation will have a chance over the next few days to vote for the agreement.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
President Joe Biden spoke to hundreds of UAW members Thursday about the triumphs the union has...
WATCH: Biden, Pritzker, Fain discuss UAW wins in Belvidere
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
Dixon police identify body found in Rock River
FILE - President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, Sept. 26,...
What you need to know: President Biden’s visit to Belvidere
CRIME STOPPERS: Two subjects wanted in Boone County
Two subjects wanted in Boone County

Latest News

The former Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi plead guilty Thursday to 2...
Nicolosi pleads guilty to aggravated battery and protection order violation charges
The former Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi plead guilty Thursday to 2...
Nicolosi pleads guilty to aggravated battery and protection order violation charges
American flags
Locals share presidential experience on social media
The event will be on Wednesday November 15
NIU Manufacturing Symposium