Rockford residents react to President Biden’s historical arrival in Rockford

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Many community members gathered near the fences of the airport to witness the Presidents arrival this morning.

While I was at the airport this morning about a dozen people showed up around 11 trying to find the best angle to see the Commander in Chief as he descended the stairs of Air Force One.

23 News was able to grab some spectators and ask them about this historic moment and how they were feeling at the time. People shared that most of them were only there to see Air Force One glide through the sky. A father even took his son out of school to share the big moment with him. Others say although they aren’t fans of President Biden, it still was a “must see” moment.

“I have never seen Air Force One, so I am excited to see Air Force One land here in our little town of Rockford. If I get to see the president that’d be great because how often do you get to see the president,” said Debra Fritz, a Rockford area resident. Debra also saw former President Gerald Ford in 1976 when he visited the CherryVale mall in Rockford.

Security was incredibly tight around the airport with police watching over all of the spectators to make sure nobody got out of hand. 23 News did not see any protestors at the airport. It was an overall peaceful event even with some showing a disinterest in seeing President Biden himself.

