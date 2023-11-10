Rockford Crumbl Cookies opens its doors, offers sweet deal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crumbl Cookies in Rockford officially opens its doors Friday morning, customers packed the store at 6240 East State Street.

The cookie chain offers a variety of fresh baked cookies from chocolate chunk to peanut butter pie.

Crumbl Cookie confetti cake (WIFR Newsroom)

Customers can also get a sweet deal, by getting a free cookie when you download the Crumbl app.

The store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

“You know Rockford needed one it really did i had a sister who lived in the area a few years ago and she’s like what needs a crumbl is Rockford Illinois and we have family in Illinois and it just seem like the perfect place to go.” said owner Marquelle Jennings.

