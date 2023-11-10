President Biden’s trip to Belvidere met with protestors

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It was also a busy scene outside the Community Building Complex of Boone County Thursday as more than a dozen anti-abortion activists voiced their disapproval of President Biden’s abortion rights beliefs.

The protestors who stood outside for a couple of hours Thursday tell us they believe Biden has the most support for abortion rights than most other presidents. The anti-abortion activists say they hope their peaceful protest and prayers convince the president to have a change of heart.

“Joe Biden started life as a tiny little embryo and now he’s turning his back on those embryos pushing for poor women to get abortions pushing for medication abortion to be provided to every pharmacy in the country,” says Pro-Life Action League Executive Director Eric Scheidler.

On the other hand, one person tells us they think it’s a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

“We should all have the final say and the medical care that we seek, if one of my patients wants to have an abortion, I think that’s their right. Keep the government off my body,” says Rockford Abortion Clinic Owner Dr. Dennis Christensen.

That wasn’t the only protest happening outside the Community Building. Dozens of people in support of Palestine and its civilians stand together to call for a cease-fire in the war overseas between Israel and Hamas. Several waved Palestinian flags, while others held signs with messages including “Free Palestine” and “Genocide Joe is not my President”.

