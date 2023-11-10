President Biden talks to UAW 1268 workers

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Although it was a quick trip to the Stateline for President Joe Biden, it was a historic one.

The President and other union and political leaders addressed more than 800 UAW workers happy to be getting their jobs back after they came to a historic contract agreement with automaker Stellantis.

“It will bring $5 billion of new investment and thousands of jobs back to Belvidere,” President Biden told the crowd at the Community Building Complex of Boone County.

“What this means is I don’t have to relocate”, said 25-year Belvidere Stellantis veteran Tom Shank. Shank decided against a transfer in hopes of a Belvidere revival. “I took the risk and gambled, and it paid off,” Shank continued.

Deanna Viel started working at the Belvidere plant in 2006. She says Thursday’s announcement is a big victory for the entire company. “It’s just it’s been a whirlwind and then to end with everything like this. This is the best-case scenario we could have ever imagined.”

In February, Belvidere’s Stellantis plant went idle. There were nearly 2,000 layoffs and a tornado even damaged downtown buildings. “It took Belvidere going down to zero employees before we realized what it means,” Democratic Representative Eric Sorensen continued, “Now we are making this investment in the worker. And it’s not that we’re getting 900 jobs back, We’re getting 3,000 jobs back. So this transformative for the entire Rockford region”.

“This is the start I think of manufacturing electric vehicles in the Midwest and I’m very proud that Belvidere will be a driver in electric vehicles. I’m just very very proud of that,” Democratic Representative Dave Vella said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.