Narcotics arrest in Rockford, class X felonies

Kevin N. Boose Mugshot
Kevin N. Boose Mugshot(Winnebago County Sheriff's Department)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit concludes an investigation after finding over one thousand grams of narcotics.

Wednesday, November 8, Winnebago County Narcotics Unit and the Regional Crime Deterrence Unit apprehended Kevin N. Boose, 41, during a suspected narcotics deal at the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Rockford.

Following the arrest, over 15 grams of fentanyl, over 900 grams of methamphetamine and over 100 grams of cocaine were discovered.

Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office authorized three class X charges; manufacture/deliver 15 - 100 grams of fentanyl, manufacture/deliver 900+ grams of meth and manufacture/deliver 100 - 400 grams of cocaine.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden spoke to hundreds of UAW members Thursday about the triumphs the union has...
WATCH: Biden, Pritzker, Fain discuss UAW wins in Belvidere
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
FILE - President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, Sept. 26,...
What you need to know: President Biden’s visit to Belvidere
Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory released for President Biden’s visit to Belvidere
Chicago-based cannabis company opens Rockford location
Chicago-based cannabis company opens Rockford location

Latest News

President Biden talks to UAW workers
BIDEN TALKS TO UAW WORKERS
Photo of American flags lining East State Street in Rockford for Election Day
Veterans Day events throughout the stateline this weekend
Construction at former Barber-Colman lot.
Work begins on Colman Yards project in Rockford
File photo of former Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi.
Nicolosi pleads guilty to battery and protection order violation charges
Protestors gather as Biden arrives in Belvidere
Protestors gather as Biden arrives in Belvidere