Narcotics arrest in Rockford, class X felonies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit concludes an investigation after finding over one thousand grams of narcotics.

Wednesday, November 8, Winnebago County Narcotics Unit and the Regional Crime Deterrence Unit apprehended Kevin N. Boose, 41, during a suspected narcotics deal at the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Rockford.

Following the arrest, over 15 grams of fentanyl, over 900 grams of methamphetamine and over 100 grams of cocaine were discovered.

Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office authorized three class X charges; manufacture/deliver 15 - 100 grams of fentanyl, manufacture/deliver 900+ grams of meth and manufacture/deliver 100 - 400 grams of cocaine.

