J. Jeffers & Co. announce groundbreaking of Colman Yards in Rockford

Construction at former Barber-Colman lot.
Construction at former Barber-Colman lot.(WIFR)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Real estate developer J. Jeffers & Co. announce the groundbreaking of Colman Yards, formerly the home of the Barber Colman Company, in Rockford.

J. Jeffers & Co. CEO Joshua Jeffers and Chief Development Officer Brian Loftin led Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Rockford City Administrator Todd Cagnoni, Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina and Illinois State Representative Maurice West around the vacant site for a ceremonious walkthrough.

The firm invested $106 million in Phase 1A. It includes the reuse of three historic former factories along with construction of a parking structure with ground floor retail and a master-plan community.

The overall development includes rehabilitation of nine existing factor buildings, new construction and site work. A total of 400 full-time equivalent construction jobs are projected. All workers will be Illinois contractors.

The development team forecasts between 20% and 30% labor participation by minority, women, veteran and disadvantaged business enterprises in the construction process.

The end goal for the grounds is for it to become a new residential, commercial, retail, recreation and public green space for the entire community to enjoy.

