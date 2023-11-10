Skip to content
First Alert Weather
Livestream
Football Frenzy
I-team
Submit a News Tip
Advertise with Us
Home
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
First Alert Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
WIFR Investigates
I-team
Investigate TV
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
Community Calendar
8-1-Thrivin
Contests
Daily Deals
Livestream
See It Send It
Submit a News Tip
News Tips
Politics
Eye on Politics
Election Results
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Football Frenzy
IceHogs
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
WIFR Jobs and Internships
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Antenna TV
WIFR Newsletter
Latest Newscasts
Frank Jewelers
Frank Jewelers
By
MC
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Frank Jewelers
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
WATCH: Biden, Pritzker, Fain discuss UAW wins in Belvidere
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
What you need to know: President Biden’s visit to Belvidere
Traffic advisory released for President Biden’s visit to Belvidere
Chicago-based cannabis company opens Rockford location
Latest News
BIDEN TALKS TO UAW WORKERS
J. Jeffers & Co. announce groundbreaking of Colman Yards in Rockford
Nicolosi pleads guilty to battery and protection order violation charges
Greater Freeport Happenings