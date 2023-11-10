Cooler and cloudy Friday with sun splashed skies this weekend for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds have continued to build this morning leaving us with overcast skies. Sadly, the clouds stick around through our daylight hours with highs in the mid-40s. Winds from the northwest are responsible for our cooler temperatures and we could see some gusts up to 25 mph today.

Overnight tonight we will be clear and cold. Our winds become calm leaving lows in the mid-20s.

Saturday the sun makes it’s return as we will have sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday night clouds return helping with our lows as we only get down to the middle to upper 30s.

Sunday we will see a few clouds from time to time with a southwesterly wind gusting up to 25 mph. This will help with our temperatures as highs reach close to the 60 degree mark.

Next week we will have an abundance of sunshine with highs in the 60s through next Thursday.

