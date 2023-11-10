Cooler and cloudy Friday with sun splashed skies this weekend for the Rockford area

Meteorologist DJ Baker goes over the Stateline's weekend forecast.
By DJ Baker
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds have continued to build this morning leaving us with overcast skies. Sadly, the clouds stick around through our daylight hours with highs in the mid-40s. Winds from the northwest are responsible for our cooler temperatures and we could see some gusts up to 25 mph today.

Winds gusts today will reach between 20 and 25 mph making wind chills not break the 40° mark.
Overnight tonight we will be clear and cold. Our winds become calm leaving lows in the mid-20s.

Tonight we will have clear skies and calmer winds reducing our temperatures to the mid-20s
Saturday the sun makes it’s return as we will have sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday we will see sunny skies and a southerly wind
Saturday night clouds return helping with our lows as we only get down to the middle to upper 30s.

Saturday night will have a mix of clear skies and clouds keeping us a bit warmer
Sunday we will see a few clouds from time to time with a southwesterly wind gusting up to 25 mph. This will help with our temperatures as highs reach close to the 60 degree mark.

Sunday our winds pick up gusting as much as 25 mph from the southwest brining much warmer...
Next week we will have an abundance of sunshine with highs in the 60s through next Thursday.

