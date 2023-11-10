A cool and dry Friday ahead for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight there is a very slim chance for rain as we head into the overnight hours. A cold front will shift our winds brining a little disturbance and clouds with it. After 3 a.m. clouds leave giving us a clear sky and lows near the freezing mark.

Tomorrow the wind will be from the northeast with gusts up to 25 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-40s.

Friday night will be a cold one. Our winds become calm and our sky will be clear lowering our lows to the middle 20s.

Saturday we will see sunny skies with a southerly winds begging our warm up trend. Highs will be in the upper 40s lower 50s.

Our warming trend continues into next week with 60 degree highs possible all next week.

