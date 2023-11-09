What you need to know: President Biden’s visit to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - President Biden is visiting Belvidere on Thursday, November 9, marking the reopening of the idled Belvidere assembly plant.

President Biden is expected to arrive at the Chicago Rockford International Airport late Thursday morning. Governor Pritzker will greet the President on the tarmac. In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks and meet with UAW autoworkers and UAW President Shawn Fain at the Community Building Complex of Boone County in Belvidere.

Set-up underway for President Biden's visit to Belvidere. (23 WIFR)

According to a White House Official, the reopening of the Belvidere assembly plant will bring back more than all of the 1,200 jobs lost and at higher wages. As part of the tentative contract, Stellantis will invest in new multi-billion-dollar battery manufacturing, adding more than 1,000 UAW jobs. Stellantis also plans to create a parts distribution center in Belvidere in 2024.

A statement released by a White House Official reads in part:

“The reopening is a key result of the historic contract between the UAW and the Big Three – and it is the latest example of the President’s economic agenda facilitating wins for workers and communities across the country. The reopening also reflects the President’s vision of companies retooling, rehiring, and reinvesting in the same communities when technological transitions are required. It will contrast the President’s aggressive strategy to have an auto future made in America that competes with China compared to extreme Republicans who want to repeal historic legislation, stay on the sidelines and cede the auto future to China. This is one example of President Biden’s historic support for workers’ rights to collectively bargain - from auto workers to rail workers to dockworkers and longshoremen to the Teamsters, writers, and health care workers. President Biden will meet with UAW workers at the community center in Belvidere and give remarks. President Biden will be joined by UAW President Shawn Fain, Governor Pritzker, Acting Labor Secretary, White House Senior Advisor Gene Sperling, UAW Local 1268 President Matt Frantzen.”

For those traveling in and around Belvidere, police are warning drivers about some road closures ahead of Biden’s visit.

The following areas are blocked off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday:

E. Pleasant Street from Pearl to S. State Street

Pearl Street from W. Second to E. Pleasant

W. First Street from State to Pearl Street

Garfield Avenue from W. First to W. Second Street

Map of road closures for President Biden's visit to Belvidere on Thursday, Nov. 9. (Laura Neuzil | 23 WIFR)

Several other intersections on the city’s south side will be closed as well. Police ask the public to plan their commutes ahead of Thursday and if possible, find alternate routes during the event time. Besides road closures, residents should expect traffic delays and detours.

23 News will have team coverage of the president’s visit on air and online.

