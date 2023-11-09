Watch President Biden Live in Belvidere

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News will have continuous coverage on President Biden’s visit to Belvidere this Thursday.

Here’s how you can watch what’s happening all day:

Watch the livestream on our Facebook page, 23 News Now app for Android or Apple, or on our website.

Don’t miss live updates when Air-Force One touches down at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, when the president arrives in Belvidere and throughout the day on 23 WIFR.

