WATCH: 17-foot python caught in Everglades National Park

A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.
A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Florida caught a massive python in one of the state’s national parks.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the giant snake can be seen crossing a gravel road in Everglades National Park before it was caught by two men also in the video.

Holden Hunter, the original poster, said the python was one of the largest pythons caught in Florida.

In a message alongside the video, Hunter said the snake measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds.

“It’s crazy that these things are all over Florida now but no one expects to see one this big,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Knox County
Dixon police identify body found in Rock River
El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden habla durante una conferencia de prensa con el primer...
President Joe Biden visiting Belvidere on Thursday
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City
CRIME STOPPERS: Two subjects wanted in Boone County
Two subjects wanted in Boone County
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say

Latest News

Stephen Tyler Bieneman, right, stands outside the federal courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting woman at US research station in Antarctica
FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Tentative deal is close with Las Vegas hotel workers union amid strike threat, says MGM’s CEO
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias
Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN...
Haley and DeSantis criticize Trump for skipping the third GOP debate and suggest he’s weakened
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios