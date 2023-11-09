Traffic controls released for President Biden’s visit to Belvidere

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department released traffic information Wednesday ahead of the upcoming presidential visit to the City of Murals.

Police will block off the following areas from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday:

  • E. Pleasant Street from Pearl to S. State Street
  • Pearl Street from W. Second to E. Pleasant
  • W. First Street from State to Pearl Street
  • Garfield Avenue from W. First to W. Second Street

Several other intersections on the city’s south side will be closed as well.

Police ask the public to plan their commutes ahead of Thursday and if possible, find alternate routes during the event time.

Besides road closures, residents should expect traffic delays and detours.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden habla durante una conferencia de prensa con el primer...
President Joe Biden visiting Belvidere on Thursday
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
Dixon police identify body found in Rock River
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say
Crash at historically dangerous intersection kills one, injures three

Latest News

Rockford house fire leaves $20K in damages
Rockford house fire leaves $20K in damages
A photographer in Belvidere captures special moments for families with kids that have...
Local photographer captures memories for children with disabilities - clipped version
The event will run from 5:30p.m. to 6:30p.m.
Edgebrook Shops to host annual tree lighting Nov. 17
The event will run from 5:30p.m. to 6:30p.m.
Edgebrook tree lighting