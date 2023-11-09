Traffic controls released for President Biden’s visit to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department released traffic information Wednesday ahead of the upcoming presidential visit to the City of Murals.

Police will block off the following areas from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday:

E. Pleasant Street from Pearl to S. State Street

Pearl Street from W. Second to E. Pleasant

W. First Street from State to Pearl Street

Garfield Avenue from W. First to W. Second Street

Several other intersections on the city’s south side will be closed as well.

Police ask the public to plan their commutes ahead of Thursday and if possible, find alternate routes during the event time.

Besides road closures, residents should expect traffic delays and detours.

